The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Singh earns NYIT degree

Damanpreet Singh from Greenfield was one of more than 1,100 students who received degrees as spring graduates of the New York Institute of Technology class of 2021. Singh studied in the MBA management program.

Blackwell, Roush honored

Southern New Hampshire University has announced that Hannah Blackwell of Greenfield and Austin Roush of Hillsboro have been named to the summer 2021 dean’s list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Tatum, Napier, Fitzpatrick, Minton

Southern New Hampshire University has announced that the following students have been named to the summer 2021 president’s list: Terrence Tatum of Greenfield, Teresa Napier of Lynchburg, Clarissa Fitzpatrick of Greenfield and Feliecha Minton of Hillsboro. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Collins on Mercy list

Brandy Collins, a Lynchburg resident majoring in health care administration, has been named to honors life at Mercy College for the summer 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.

Ohio University graduates

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021.

Students included:

Payton Bell from Hillsboro, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Kristen Stickney from Lynchburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.

Sidney Gillis from Leesburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies from the University College at Ohio University.