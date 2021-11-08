Morrow, Fraysier on to district contest

The Fairfield FFA Chapter had six members compete in the Job Interview contest last Thursday night at McClain High School in Greenfield. The members were Kylie Fauber, Shaleigh Duncan, Wyatt Morrow, McKinley Cox, Zoey Morris and Emma Fraysier. Everyone tried their hardest and put forth their best effort. Wyatt Morrow placed third in the first-year junior and senior division and Kylie Fauber placed second in the senior division. These two students are moving on to districts Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Peebles. Pictured are the six students that competed. They were not identified.

