Free lunches for veterans

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a free appreciation lunch for veterans, dine-in or to-go. Lunch is offered on several different dates and you must have a reservation. Call 937-393-4745 to schedule your lunch. The menu includes homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and drink.

Pistol training class

The Lynchburg Lions Club will sponsor a pistol skills training class on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Lions Club building and Gun Club facilities. The class will begin at noon and will run as long as is needed for everyone to be trained. The cost is $30 and the instructors are licensed professionals. This class is designed to help everyone become more skilled in handling guns, the safe use of handguns, and improving accuracy. Everyone is invited to bring their own pistols, but guns will be provided for those who do not have one.

New Vienna Jeep Jam

The New Vienna Police Department and New Vienna Police K9 Association will host a Jeep Jam from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 on Main Street in New Vienna. There will be live music and food trucks. The entry fee is $20 per jeep. For more information viist www.NVPDK9ASSN.org.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Special Greenfield meeting

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the City Hall third floor council room for a work session to discuss the economic development plan and its three parts.

HDH board meeting

Highland District Hospital will be holding its November board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the HDH Education Room.

Food For All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Nov. 18 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more information call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.

Mowrystown tree lighting

The Mowrystown Lions Club will hold a Christmas tree lighting (across from the post office) at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Bring unbreakable ornaments (with the tops glued on and cord attached for hanging).

Mowrystown Holiday Bazaar

The annual Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Whiteoak High School, 44 N. High St.t, Mowrystown. Santa will be making a stop following the holiday parade. Lunch will be available. For more information,check the event on Facebook, the Whiteoak Valley Grange Facebook page or call 937-442-4704.

Mowrystown Christmas Parade

The annual Mowrystown Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Lineup will be at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 115 W. Main St., at 1 p.m., judging at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 2 p.m. and end at the Whiteoak High School. The parade theme is Small Town Christmas. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third place. The Mowrystown Lions Club is sponsoring the parade. Check the club’s Facebook page for more information.

Sardina Legion Christmas Dinner

All members and families of the George A. Lambert American Legion/Auxiliary of Sardinia are invited to attend the Legion Family Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Legion Hall, 106 College Ave., Sardinia. The meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Bring a covered dish and a wrapped gift for the auction. All proceeds from the auction will go to the AGAPE Council to help those in need. Entertainment is being planned and Santa will make an appearance with a treat for the little ones. Call 937-515-5965 or leave a message on the Facebook page to let them know how many to plan for.