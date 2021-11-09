Virtual Veterans Day at Chillicothe VA

Veterans Day is about remembering and recognizing our nation’s veterans — those men and women who fought our nation’s wars and defended us during the periods of restless peace between wars.

It is also a day when Americans can recommit to honoring veterans and renew our country’s obligation to fulfill President Abraham Lincoln’s charge to care for those “who shall have borne the battle” and their families, caregivers and survivors. It’s a day that we remember those who fought for freedom and guaranteed our liberty and our way of life. Their legacy is the very foundation of our nation’s strength and security.

Veterans’ vigilance and determination have made us the beneficiaries of their blessings. Yet we must remember the cost of those blessings for veterans of every generation who bore arms in defense of freedom. Many gave their last full measure while enduring unimaginable hardships, and others were left with lifelong scars from what they had witnessed during their service.

In every generation, in every conflict, during the moments of greatest danger, our nation’s veterans, ordinary Americans, acted extraordinarily to keep our country safe and free.

That’s who and what we remember and commemorate on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is also about the VA recommitting to Lincoln’s promise that if you take care of us, we will take care of you. If you fight for us, we will fight for you. If you have our backs, we will have yours when you transition out of the service. Our nation as a whole makes that promise, but we at the Chillicothe VA are among those most responsible for keeping it.

We are privileged to serve those who have served us and challenged to always serve them as well as they served us. Veterans put their lives on the line for us when they stepped forward and answered the country’s call. They put our needs before their own. And now, we must put them first, in our medical center and outpatient clinics, ensuring they receive the compassion and respect they deserve and have earned.

On Veterans Day, remember the sacrifices of all veterans. There’s no more noble mission, no more sacred obligation than that. Our nation’s veterans deserve nothing less.

Join the Chillicothe VA as we celebrate and honor all our veterans during our annual Veterans Day Ceremony which can be viewed virtually on Facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) beginning on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. and thereafter.

To minimize unnecessary exposure to the seasonal flu or to COVID-19, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center and VA Community Clinics are administering vaccinations while veterans remain in their vehicle. Veterans can also request a flu shot during a regularly scheduled appointment with their VA health care provider.

When utilizing one of the following drive-thru flu clinics, veterans need to wear a mask and have clothing that will allow the upper arm to be bare for the injection.

* Chillicothe VA Drive-Thru Flu Clinic, VA Fire Department, Building 259, Nov. 10 and 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Wilmington VA Clinic Drive-Thru/Walk-Up Flu Clinic, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Nov. 30.

Veterans with questions regarding the flu clinics can call 740-773-1141, ext. 15575, or your local VA clinic.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.

Visit the Chillicothe VA webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe) and follow us on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.