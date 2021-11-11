Pictured (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan, Tammy Dennis and Terry Britton pose for a picture to celebrate a proclamation for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week during the week of Nov. 13-21 at the weekly Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting. Jeff Duncan, the president of the commissioners, said in the proclamation that the awareness week was sponsored by both the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness.

Pictured (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan, Tammy Dennis and Terry Britton pose for a picture to celebrate a proclamation for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week during the week of Nov. 13-21 at the weekly Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting. Jeff Duncan, the president of the commissioners, said in the proclamation that the awareness week was sponsored by both the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_DSC_0961.jpg Pictured (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan, Tammy Dennis and Terry Britton pose for a picture to celebrate a proclamation for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week during the week of Nov. 13-21 at the weekly Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting. Jeff Duncan, the president of the commissioners, said in the proclamation that the awareness week was sponsored by both the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness.