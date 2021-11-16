HCHS Merry Mercantile celebrates opening

The Highland County Historical Society celebrated the opening of its Merry Mercantile Store in its Highland House Museum in Hillsboro with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with board members, friends and members of the community on Nov. 5.

Located at 151 E. Main St., the store offers a variety of locally made unique items including reading material from local authors, honey, jelly, jewelry, handmade crafts and much more.

While visiting the Merry Mercantile, guests are encouraged to tour the Highland House Museum as it is decorated for the holidays with the theme of “Color My Christmas.”

Holiday hours for the museum and Merry Mercantile are Thursday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Both will be closed on Thanksgiving.

For more information call the Highland County Historical Society at 937-393-3392.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

