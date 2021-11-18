Hillsboro FFA competes at district

Four Hillsboro FFA Chapter members recently competed in the District 9 Soil Judging Contest. The Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production.

This year, the members got to compete in-person again after last year’s virtual contests because of COVID-19.

Ava Campbell said that, “Soil judging is a great way to learn more about soil and understand what farmers have to think about before planting.”

Competing for the Hillsboro FFA were Erin Hedges, Trinity Edenfield, Ava Campbell and Brianna Chapin. Campbell placed 20th out of 85 contestants in the district, and the team finished 10th overall in the district.

The Hillsboro FFA is very proud of all the members that participated and the hard work that they put into the contest.

Submitted by: Riley Stratton, Hillsboro FFA Vice president.

Hillsboro FFA members Erin Hedges, Brianna Chapín, Ava Campbell, Riley Collins and Trinity Edenfield are pictured at the Highland County Soil Judging Contest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_FFA-pic.jpg Hillsboro FFA members Erin Hedges, Brianna Chapín, Ava Campbell, Riley Collins and Trinity Edenfield are pictured at the Highland County Soil Judging Contest. Submitted photo