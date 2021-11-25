Hillsboro FFA poinsettia sale underway

The Hillsboro FFA has started its annual poinsettia sale organized by the Greenhouse Management Class.

In August, students worked very hard to plant 300 red poinsettias and 25 white poinsettias to have them ready for the holiday season. Students in the greenhouse class have been caring for and learning about these special plants since September. Each student is responsible for the care and management of specific poinsettias. The iconic Christmas flowers are now ready to share with the public.

“I feel like we are doing very well with raising and selling the poinsettias, and hopefully we sell out,” said Taylor Jordan.

The greenhouse class will be selling poinsettias now through Dec. 15, or until supplies last. Proceeds from the Poinsettia sale help with operation expenses for the greenhouse and other FFA activities throughout the school year. Poinsettias are $10 each, or $8 each with the purchase of at least five plants.

To contact the Hillsboro FFA, email ffa@hillsboro-indians.org or call 937-393-3485, ext. 1580.

Come celebrate the holiday season with a beautiful, locally grown poinsettia for your holiday decorations.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

The Hillsboro FFA greenhouse class is pictured with poinsettia plants that they have grown this semester (front, l-r) Erin Hedges, Taylor Jordan, Ashley Kimball, Aizhan Amanova, Kennadie Lee, Bre Karnes, Kylie Dun and Jessica Howland (back, l-r) Drew Kisling, Brianna Chapin and Austin Hatcher. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Poinsettia.jpg The Hillsboro FFA greenhouse class is pictured with poinsettia plants that they have grown this semester (front, l-r) Erin Hedges, Taylor Jordan, Ashley Kimball, Aizhan Amanova, Kennadie Lee, Bre Karnes, Kylie Dun and Jessica Howland (back, l-r) Drew Kisling, Brianna Chapin and Austin Hatcher. Submitted photo