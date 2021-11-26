Smarts celebrating 50 years

A card shower has been requested for Joe and Helen (Keaton) Smart in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage in 1971 in Bainbridge. They have three daughters, Angela (Richard) Shriver, Amy Carmean and April (Brad) Calhoun; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Cards should be mailed to 806 S. Fourth St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

A card shower has been requested for Joe and Helen (Keaton) Smart in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage in 1971 in Bainbridge. They have three daughters, Angela (Richard) Shriver, Amy Carmean and April (Brad) Calhoun; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Cards should be mailed to 806 S. Fourth St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Smart-new-pic.jpg A card shower has been requested for Joe and Helen (Keaton) Smart in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage in 1971 in Bainbridge. They have three daughters, Angela (Richard) Shriver, Amy Carmean and April (Brad) Calhoun; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Cards should be mailed to 806 S. Fourth St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123. Submitted photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Smart-old-pic.jpg Submitted photo