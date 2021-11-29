Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee, jointly with the civil service employee relations committee, will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 130 N. High St. for the purpose of reviewing Ordinance 2021-18 and the 2022 budget.

Hillsboro Freewill revival

The Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church, 6360 U.S. Route 50, will hold a revival Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. Sunday morning service is at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday evening service is at 6 p.m. Services Monday through Wednesday are at 7 p.m. Garrett Finch from Milford will be the speaker. There will be special singing each service. Everyone is welcome.

Board of elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold a board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday Dec. 3 in the board office. The public is welcome.

Christmas in Marshall

The Marshall School Commitee is inviting everyone to Christmas in Marshall from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in Marshall School Gymnasium. Turkey, dressing, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes and all the trimmings will be available for a freewill donation. For more information contact Kristi Grover at 937-466-2882 or Karen Sheeley at 937-466-2124.

Junior Fair tag-in

Highland County Jr. Fair tag-in will be Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8-10 a.m. at Union Stockyards. This will be the only day and time that market steer and market heifer animals will be tagged, weighed and hair samples taken for DNA for the 2022 Highland County Jr Fair. Exhibitors may tag up to four market beef and show two at the 2022 Highland County Jr. Fair. If you have a steer or heifer that was bred and born in Highland County, make sure you have the breeder’s name, address and phone number at tag-in for your paperwork to be complete. Tags cost $2 each. Have the correct change. In case of inclement weather, make sure to tune in to Buckeye Country 105.5 or check the Highland County Jr. Fair Board Facebook Page for any changes. If you have any questions contact Kaley Fannin, Highland County Jr. Fair coordinator, at 740-572-3903.

Breakfast at the Manger

Breakfast at the Manger is a special celebration just for preschool and elementary age children (and their parents) on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. It includes seeing and hearing the real Christmas story; creating your own pancakes with toppings like gummy worms, Sweet Tarts, marshmallows, etc.; making your own Christmas ornament; decorating your own Christmas cookie; and petting barn animals. There is no cost to attend and reservations are not required. The chcurch is located at 3812 U.S. 50 West. For additional information, contact Dennis Wheeler at 937-467-6570.

Altrusa book sale

Altrusa International of Highland County will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Rent-2-Own in Hillsboro. All books will be 50 cents or you can fill a bag for $3. Proceeds support service projects and literacy for children and adults in Highland County and beyond.

Mowrystown Holiday Bazaar

The annual Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Whiteoak High School, 44 N. High St.t, Mowrystown. Santa will be making a stop following the holiday parade. Lunch will be available. For more information,check the event on Facebook, the Whiteoak Valley Grange Facebook page or call 937-442-4704.

Mowrystown Christmas Parade

The annual Mowrystown Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Lineup will be at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 115 W. Main St., at 1 p.m., judging at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 2 p.m. and end at the Whiteoak High School. The parade theme is Small Town Christmas. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third place. The Mowrystown Lions Club is sponsoring the parade. Check the club’s Facebook page for more information.

Greenfield Village Council

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the third floor City Hall conference room for a work session to discuss the economic development plan and its three parts.

Hardins nativity drive-thru

A nativity drive-thru will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11-12 at Hardins Creek Friends Church, 10226 S.R. 771, Leesburg.

Sardina Legion Christmas Dinner

All members and families of the George A. Lambert American Legion/Auxiliary of Sardinia are invited to attend the Legion Family Christmas Dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Legion Hall, 106 College Ave., Sardinia. The meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Bring a covered dish and a wrapped gift for the auction. All proceeds from the auction will go to the AGAPE Council to help those in need. Entertainment is being planned and Santa will make an appearance with a treat for the little ones. Call 937-515-5965 or leave a message on the Facebook page to let them know how many to plan for.

Knights Christmas Party

The 36th annual Knights of Pythias Lodge 696 Christmas Party will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1879 S.R. 73 in Belfast. Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. (bring a covered dish) and Santa will arrive at 7:30 p.m. There will be drawings, door prizes a 50/50 drawing, food, games and prizes. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. To make a donation or for more information, call 937-763-5765, 937-313-6291 or 937-708-9561.