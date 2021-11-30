The Lynchburg Lions Club and Lions Club International sponsored their annual Peace Poster Contest this fall. The Lynchburg club encourages middle school students to develop a special poster on a theme relating to world peace. This year’s theme was “We Are Connected” and a total of 83 students participated in the local contest. Ms. Free at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School supervised the contest. Five winners were selected and given special certificates and cash prizes by the Lynchburg Lions Club. All students were given participation certificates and candy. The top five winners, in order, were Haley Crase, Tanner Roberts, Libby Watson, Lily Layne and Aubrey Roberts. Crase’s winning poster was submitted to the district finals. Each Lions Club is encouraged to submit an entry form from its local school. There are nearly 60 Lions Clubs in District 13-OH6. Pictured (l-r) are Free, Layne, Tanner Roberts, Crase, Watson and Aubrey Roberts with their winning posters.

