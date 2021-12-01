Local DAR has a busy month

November 2021 was a busy month as usual with Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chapter presenting Youth Citizenship Essay Contest winners from the county schools. Each student received a certificate and Bridget Wilkin received a scholarship.

The Times-Gazette and Highland County Press newspapers were honored with certificates for the many years of publicity they have given the chapter’s service projects and activities.

Members collected many items for the Highland County Pregnancy Center during the month. Besides the many patriotic pillows made for the Georgetown Veterans Home, 100 were made and donated to the Laurels patients by Charleene Tarr and Andrea Schneider.

The chapter raffled off seven small patriotic pillows to veterans at the Veterans Appreciation Day on Nov. 11 at the Hi-TEC Center. The members enjoyed meeting and thanking all veterans and their families for their service.

Submitted by Jane Stowers.

Pictured (l-r) are DAR member Elissa Zornes; Bridgett Wilkin, winner, Lynchburg-Clay High School; Braden Wright, McClain High School: Mackenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro High School; and Braylynn Haines, Fairfield High School. Bryce Bailey, Whiteoak High School, was unable to attend. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_DAR-pic.jpg Pictured (l-r) are DAR member Elissa Zornes; Bridgett Wilkin, winner, Lynchburg-Clay High School; Braden Wright, McClain High School: Mackenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro High School; and Braylynn Haines, Fairfield High School. Bryce Bailey, Whiteoak High School, was unable to attend. Submitted photo