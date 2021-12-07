The Lynchburg Lions Club held its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22. Special guests included Bea and Ed Fryman from the Mowrystown Lions Club. Bea Fryman serves as the zone chair for Zone 7 in Lions District 13-OH6. She discussed items of business plus various activities that the local clubs can conduct and sponsor. “Thanks to Lion Bea for her dedicated service to the Lions of this area,” said Lynchburg Lion Jim Faust. The Lynchburg club discussed several items of business during the November meeting. The club is currently conducting its annual candy sales in Lynchburg and Hillsboro through December. All proceeds will be donated to a large group of charitable organizations. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, Bea Fryman and Ed Fryman.

