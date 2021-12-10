Highland County travel report

The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

City of Hillsboro U.S. Route 50 Sidewalk Upgrade – This project is seeing new pedestrian facilities installed along U.S. 50 inside the city of Hillsboro between the intersection of Willetsville Pike and West Main Street and the intersection of Greystone Drive and Chillicothe Avenue since Sept. 13. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is winter 2021.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.