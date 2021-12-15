AAA7 wellness classes start in January

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) continue over the telephone due to the coronavirus pandemic. New classes for 2022 will start in January, including Chronic Disease Self-Management, Chronic Pain Self-Management, and Diabetes Self-Management.

The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly during the following times:

· Chronic Disease Self-Management on Tuesdays from Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Preregistration is required by Dec. 28.

· Chronic Pain Self-Management on Wednesdays from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Preregistration is required by Dec. 29.

· Diabetes Self-Management on Mondays from Jan. 24 through Feb. 28 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Preregistration is required by Jan. 10.

Participants in the programs gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits surrounding additional knowledge and education about self-management techniques for their condition.

Those who are interested must preregister for the class by the dates mentioned beforehand. Once registered, participants will receive a kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents age 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for one of the classes, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Carla at ext. 284, or email info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the materials in the mail in time for the start of the class, interested individuals need to register before the deadline.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.