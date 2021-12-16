HCCF awards three county grants

The Highland County Community Fund (HCCF) has announced its 2021 grant recipients, funding three community projects this year.

HCCF was created for the benefit of Highland County, its people and communities.

The 2021 grant recipients are:

· New Directions Greenfield Christian, $4,000 for the summer 2022 Discover Inspire Grow Group (DIGG) providing a wide range of activities to build trust and relationships among those of different ages and perspectives within the community.

· Hillsboro First Baptist Church, $1,000 for The Diaper Depot to provide free diapers to families in need.

· Highland County Community Action, $5,000 for I’m a Child of Highland County Youth Leadership Academy, developing a youth leadership program for high school students, providing assets and opportunities for future Highland County leaders.

To support the above projects, HCCF partnered with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund to award $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Highland County.

“We want to support organizations working to expand opportunities for our neighbors. The Highland County Community Fund invests homegrown dollars in ideas benefitting our local communities, and we are thrilled to see the difference our 2021 grant partners with make across Highland,” said David Daniels of the Highland County Community Fund.

In partnership with many, HCCF is working to meet pressing needs and pursue exciting opportunities for Highland County’s people and communities. If you are interested in learning more or making a gift to support the Highland County Community Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland or contact 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org. Donations made now will be matched dollar-for-dollar by FAO, doubling your impact for Highland communities.

Submitted by Rochelle Hawk, communications and programs assistant, Foundation For Appalachian Ohio.