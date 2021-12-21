Busy December for Hillsboro FFA Chapter

Hillsboro FFA members have been practicing the “Living to Serve” segment of the FFA motto this December. The Hillsboro FFA has been collecting items for the Highland County Humane Society since the beginning of December.

The members collected multiple boxes of items to donate. Students donated many different items such as leashes, disinfectants, collars, bleach, blankets, dog beds, vinegar and pet toys. Junior and senior members of the FFA went to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter to drop off the donations.

Members of the officer team took hams to the Highland County Homeless Shelter for its holiday meals. Students have also been participating in the Western Kentucky Toy Drive initiated by Kentucky’s governor after the recent tornadoes and storms. A few of the ag business students went shopping for additional toys donated by the chapter. Hillsboro FFA students made cards to send with the toys for the families, in hopes to bring Christmas spirit to the children.

Submitted by Breanna Cooper, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Hillsboro FFA members are pictured buying toys for the Kentucky Toy Drive. Pictured (l-r) are Emma Hatfield, Riley Collins, Clara Page, Joeylynn McTaggart and Madison Curtis. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_HillsboroFFA.jpg Hillsboro FFA members are pictured buying toys for the Kentucky Toy Drive. Pictured (l-r) are Emma Hatfield, Riley Collins, Clara Page, Joeylynn McTaggart and Madison Curtis. Submitted photo