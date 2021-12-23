AAA7 releases annual report

Helpful information including agency highlights, facts and figures were included in the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 2020 annual report that was recently presented to the AAA7 Board of Trustees. The AAA7 provides services to 10 core counties in Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The AAA7’s 2020 Annual Report, “2020 Vision: Providing Service Through a Different Lens,” highlights the variety of programs and initiatives made possible through the work of AAA7 staff, board of trustees, advisory council, and provider organizations throughout the 10 core counties served by the AAA7, and additional counties the AAA7 serves in Ohio through other contracted programs. The programs provided through the AAA7 help older adults and those with disabilities of any age live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The 2020 annual report also shared the agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and its role as essential workers throughout.

“This annual report shares a great deal of valuable information about the many programs and services we provide to seniors and those of any age living with a disability in our district,” said Nina R. Keller, executive director, AAA7. “In 2020, we were especially proud of the hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic by our agency staff and provider agencies in providing services to those who rely so much on our programs. Their dedication and commitment has always been evident, but even more so through the challenges brought forth from the pandemic. Through our recent annual report, we were able to share some of the ways we adapted during the year to continue providing essential services.”

The annual report is available to view online at the agency’s website — www.aaa7.org. At the home page, click the “About AAA7” link at the top of the menu bar, and then click “Publications.” Underneath “Annual Report,” click on “2020.”

The AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.