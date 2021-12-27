Paint Creek Fire District

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Highland Co. Humane Society

The Highland County Humane Society will hold its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at the old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Board members will be there to assist if needed. All are welcome to attend.

Lessons and Carols

A worship service based upon the format of Lessons and Carols will be held this Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Main St. Services are at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. There will be a special music program of solos and Holy Communion will be celebrated. All are welcome. Call the church at 937-393-3171 for more information.

Special Greenfield council

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council has been called for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 to appoint a chair person and vice chairperson. The meeting will be held on the third floor of the City Building.

Hillsboro City Council

On Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro City Council will meet for the purpose of a council workshop at 204 N. East St.

Hillsboro budget hearing

A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 on the budget prepared by the Board of Hillsboro Board of Education for 2023 atthe board offices, 39 Willettsvile Pike.