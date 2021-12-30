After 37 years with Merchants National Bank, Hillsboro Commercial Loan Officer Vice President John Storrs has announced his retirement on Dec. 31, 2021. Storrs began his career at Merchants in 1985 as an ag lender trainee. Over the last 37 years he has served many farmers and customers in the area. A celebration was held to recognize Storrs and his contributions to Merchants and the community. Storrs contributed a wealth of knowledge and experience in his tenure with Merchants and his achievements will not be forgotten, the bank said in a news release.

