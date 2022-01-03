Hillsboro City Council

On Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro City Council will meet for the purpose of a council workshop at 204 N. East St.

Greenfield School Board

The Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 in the GEVSD boardroom.

Hillsboro budget hearing

A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 on the budget prepared by the Board of Hillsboro Board of Education for 2023 atthe board offices, 39 Willettsvile Pike.

Hillsboro Board of Appeals

The Hillsboro Residential Board of Appeals will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 130 N. High St. for the purpose of the Appeal to Adjudication ADJ2021-01.

Craft supplies ‘destash’

A craft supplies “destash” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Hillsboro Shoppping Center next to Rent 2 Own. Vendors will be selling their overabundance of craft supplies like fabric, sewing notions, vintage buttons, trims, scrapbooking supplies, ephemera, rubber stamps, dies and punches, jewelry making supplies, art supplies and artificial flowers. Altrusa will be having its book sale simultaneously. For more information call Sherry Knowles at 937-763-0622.