North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 130 N. High St. for the purpose of a review of Ordinance 2021-12 to repeal the license fee associated with amusement devises.

HDH special meeting

Highland District Hospital will hold a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 in the HDH Education Room to discuss the CEO candidate. It is anticipated that there will be an extended executive session during this meeting.

Humane Society board meeting

The monthly board meeting for the Highland County Humane Society will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at the old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Board members will be there to assist if needed. All are welcome to attend.

Souper Bowl Supper

The Mowrystown Presbyterian Church is having a Souper Bowl Supper on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. Soup, sandwiches, pie and ice cream will be on the menu. A freewill donation will be accepted. Jake Lindsey, Christian magician, will have a program at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome.

Craft supplies ‘destash’

A craft supplies “destash” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Hillsboro Shoppping Center next to Rent 2 Own. Vendors will be selling their overabundance of craft supplies like fabric, sewing notions, vintage buttons, trims, scrapbooking supplies, ephemera, rubber stamps, dies and punches, jewelry making supplies, art supplies and artificial flowers. Altrusa will be having its book sale simultaneously. For more information call Sherry Knowles at 937-763-0622.

Fall Creek Pancake Supper

The Fall Creek Friends Church will hold its annual pancake supper from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The menu will include pancakes, ham or sausage, and milk, coffee or water. Come inside or use the drive through. The church is located at 11345 Karnes Rd. Everyone is welcome.

Highland SWCD Board

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in 2022 at 514 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro. They are open to the public. Due to COVID restriction’s, contact the office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to attend. Highland SWCD will continue to monitor the current public health guidelines, therefore some meetings may need to be changed or held via teleconference. If this occurs a public notice will be provided via the SWCD website at www.highlandswcd.com.

Community action meetings

The Highland County Community Action Organization Governing Board will meet in 2022 on the following dates: Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 27.