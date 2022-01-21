Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Smith on Coastal list

Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, including Jaden Smith, a exercise and sport science, public health major from Leesburg.

Haines on Berea list

Brock Haines, a resident of Hillsboro, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the dean’s list after achieving a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Roush on SNHU list

Austin Roush of Hillsboro has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Napier on SNHU list

Teresa Napier of Lynchburg has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.

Wilkin on Wheaton list

Wheaton College student Weslie Wilkin of Lynchburg was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Creed on Alabama list

Lynchburg resident Makayla Creed was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall semester 2021. A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s). The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Collins on Mercy list

Brandy Collins, a health care administration major from Lynchburg, has been named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the honor’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 6-11 credit hours.