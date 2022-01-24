Rural King donates to senior center

Rural King made a $500 donation to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. Pictured (l-r) are senior center member Juanita Kelley, Rural King Manager Bill Burns, senior center director Mechell Frost and member Ruth Spendlove. The senior center is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization and is not government funded on a local, state or federal level.

