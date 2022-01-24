Paint Creek board meeting

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

For for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Jan. 27 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr.. Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. Note that this is a drive-thru food pantry.There is no need to leave your vehicle. Have the trunk of your vehicle empty.

Humane Society meeting

The monthly board meeting for the Highland County Humane Society will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at the old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro. Board members will be there to assist if needed. All are welcome to attend.

Souper Bowl Supper

The Mowrystown Presbyterian Church is having a Souper Bowl Supper on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. Soup, sandwiches, pie and ice cream will be on the menu. A freewill donation will be accepted. Jake Lindsey, Christian magician, will have a program at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome.

Altrusa Book Sale

The Altrusa Winter Book Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday,Feb. 5 at the Hillsboro Rent 2 Own.

Craft supplies ‘destash’

A craft supplies “destash” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Hillsboro Shoppping Center next to Rent 2 Own. Vendors will be selling their overabundance of craft supplies like fabric, sewing notions, vintage buttons, trims, scrapbooking supplies, ephemera, rubber stamps, dies and punches, jewelry making supplies, art supplies and artificial flowers. Altrusa will be having its book sale simultaneously. For more information call Sherry Knowles at 937-763-0622.

Fall Creek Pancake Supper

The Fall Creek Friends Church will hold its annual pancake supper from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The menu will include pancakes, ham or sausage, and milk, coffee or water. Come inside or use the drive through. The church is located at 11345 Karnes Rd. Everyone is welcome.

Highland SWCD Board

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 8 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in 2022 at 514 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro. They are open to the public. Due to COVID restriction’s, contact the office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to attend. Highland SWCD will continue to monitor the current public health guidelines, therefore some meetings may need to be changed or held via teleconference. If this occurs a public notice will be provided via the SWCD website at www.highlandswcd.com.

Community action meetings

The Highland County Community Action Organization Governing Board will meet in 2022 on the following dates: Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 22, April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 27.