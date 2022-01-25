L-C’s Smith on state board

In December of 2021, the Ohio Board of Education selected Lynchburg-Clay Middle School Principal Dr. Casey Smith to serve on its Educator Standards Board.

The state board is required to appoint five school administrators, 10 teachers from public schools, one teacher from a chartered nonpublic school, one school board member, one parent representative and three representatives from higher education to the new board.

The Educator Standards Board develops state standards for teachers, principals, superintendents, school treasurers and school counselors at all stages of their careers; formulates standards for educator professional development; creates a career lattice; defines a Master Teacher; creates the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators and will be monitoring implementation of the created standards and recommending policies to close achievement gaps among groups of students.

Smith continues to serve as middle school principal atLynchburg-Clay where he has worked for nine years and also serves as the district’s director of federal programs.

“I look forward to serving the students and educators of Southern Ohio and the entire state,” Smith said.

Submitted by Tiffany Faust, Lynchburg-Clay Middle School secretary.

Smith https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Smith-mug.jpg Smith