FFA officer books rated gold

The McClain FFA officers recently received a gold rating on their officer books. The officers are Hannah Crago (treasurer), Abby Mustard (reporter) and Abby Atkinson (secretary). Over the past year they have put in hard work to make sure these books are perfect. Each book has specific qualifications that have to be met and they take a lot of precision and hard work. All three books were judged last Thursday and all received a gold rating.

The McClain FFA officers recently received a gold rating on their officer books. The officers are Hannah Crago (treasurer), Abby Mustard (reporter) and Abby Atkinson (secretary). Over the past year they have put in hard work to make sure these books are perfect. Each book has specific qualifications that have to be met and they take a lot of precision and hard work. All three books were judged last Thursday and all received a gold rating. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_McClain-FFA.jpg The McClain FFA officers recently received a gold rating on their officer books. The officers are Hannah Crago (treasurer), Abby Mustard (reporter) and Abby Atkinson (secretary). Over the past year they have put in hard work to make sure these books are perfect. Each book has specific qualifications that have to be met and they take a lot of precision and hard work. All three books were judged last Thursday and all received a gold rating. Submitted photo