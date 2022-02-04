MNB donates $5,000 to HDH Foundation

Highland District Hospital Foundation/Volunteer Manager Erin Richmond recently accepted a $5,000 donation from Merchants National Bank to be used to help fulfill the annual mission of the foundation. Merchants National Bank has been a charitable supporter of the foundation’s efforts to raise funds which are used to purchase needed equipment and services for Highland District Hospital. Pictured (l-r) are Denise Fauber, vice president branch administration/director of human resources; Paul Pence, chairman/CEO Richmond; and Bertha Hamilton, corporate secretary.

Highland District Hospital Foundation/Volunteer Manager Erin Richmond recently accepted a $5,000 donation from Merchants National Bank to be used to help fulfill the annual mission of the foundation. Merchants National Bank has been a charitable supporter of the foundation’s efforts to raise funds which are used to purchase needed equipment and services for Highland District Hospital. Pictured (l-r) are Denise Fauber, vice president branch administration/director of human resources; Paul Pence, chairman/CEO Richmond; and Bertha Hamilton, corporate secretary. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Merchants-Donation-2022.jpg Highland District Hospital Foundation/Volunteer Manager Erin Richmond recently accepted a $5,000 donation from Merchants National Bank to be used to help fulfill the annual mission of the foundation. Merchants National Bank has been a charitable supporter of the foundation’s efforts to raise funds which are used to purchase needed equipment and services for Highland District Hospital. Pictured (l-r) are Denise Fauber, vice president branch administration/director of human resources; Paul Pence, chairman/CEO Richmond; and Bertha Hamilton, corporate secretary. Submitted photo