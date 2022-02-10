Local collegiate news

Editor’s note — The following has been compiled from a variety of news releases:

Humphrey on Muskingum list

Madison Humphrey of Seaman has been named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord. To be named to the president’s list, students must earn a term GPA of 3.90 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2021 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time. Those on the list include: Olivia Balon of Lynchburg, Atlee Carr of Mowrystown, Elizabeth Clark of Lynchburg, Devin Pierson of Lynchburg, Quintin Smith of Lynchburg and Madison Snyder of Hillsboro.

Wilkin on Wheaton list

Wheaton College student Weslie Wilkin of Lynchburg was named to the dean’s list for the Ffall 2021 semester. To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Miami President’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local residents on the list include Dylan Boone of Hillsboro, who is earning a B.S. in Business, Master of Accountancy in Accountancy, Accountancy; Addie Campbell of Leesburg, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Katie Craig of Hillsboro, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Sociology; and Michael Ferguson of Hillsboro is earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre in Games and Simulation, Theatre.

Campbell on Trine list

Gavin Campbell of Leesburg, a Trine University student, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 term. Campbell is majoring in chemical engineering. To earn president’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.