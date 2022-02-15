Highland County Homecare/ACHC celebrates opening

Highland County Homecare/ACHC celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Located at 1404 N. High St. in Hillsboro, the business offers in home skilled nursing, home health aide, physical therapy, occupational therapy as well as IV therapy and wound care in Highland County and surrounding areas.

For more information call 937-402-4010 or visit www.adamscountyhomecare.com or check the Adams County Homecare Facebook account.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The many plans and programs the chamber offers its investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state and federal legislative/advocacy efforts, positions the chamber of commerce as a leading organization in Highland County. Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

