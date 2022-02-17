East Clinton presenting ‘Newsies’

East Clinton High School will present Disney’s “Newsies, The Broadway Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and Saturday March 5 at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington.

Reserved tickets for the musical can be purchased at the East Clinton High School office or at the door the night of the performance. They $8 for adults and $5 for students. Reserved box seats are also available. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.eastclinton.org. A service fee will be assessed for online purchases.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Call 937-584-2474 for tickets or more information.

Submitted by Nancy Scott.