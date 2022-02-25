Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Ford graduates from Miami

Christopher Ford of Hillsboro was among students from Miami University who received degrees during the fall commencement Dec. 10, 2021. Ford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music degree, majoring in public administration, music.

Rose on Cedarville list

Cedarville University student Gabriella Rose from Lynchburg, majoring in pre-nursing studies, was named to the dean’s list for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Tracy on Cedarville list

Cedarville University student Rachael Tracy of Hillsboro, majoring in political science, was named to the dean’s honor list for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Ohio University Dean’s List

More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

The dean’s list includes the following students:

College of Arts and Sciences student Caelyn Knisley of Leesburg.

College of Arts and Sciences student Jenna Lawson of Hillsboro.

College of Business student Macie Adams of Greenfield.

College of Business student Griffin Foltz of Greenfield.

College of Business student Reece Mclanahan-Schluep of Greenfield.

College of Business student Hope Middleton of Hillsboro.

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Fiona Gilbert of Greenfield.

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Tony Hopper of Lynchburg.

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Nicholas Bennington of Hillsboro.

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Nathaniel Buchanan of Leesburg.

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Nick Cunningham of Greenfield.

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Blake Gall of Greenfield.

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Bryn Karnes of Greenfield.

Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Garrett Spargur of Leesburg.

College of Fine Arts student Ciara Colwell of Hillsboro.

College of Health Sciences and Professions student Rilee Storts of Leesburg.

Honors Tutorial College student Garett Cunningham of Greenfield .

Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Ohio University graduates

More than 1,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021.

Graduates include:

Liahna Brown of Hillsboro graduated with a BSC majoring in Media Arts and Studies – Games and Animation from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication.

Scott Cain of Greenfield graduated with a BSAM majoring in Applied Management from Ohio University’s College of Business.

Candice Contreras-Elkins of Hillsboro graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Alanee Fannin of Greenfield graduated with a AAB (Associate in Business Management Technology) from Ohio University’s College of Business.

Chantel Landrum of Leesburg graduated with a BSED majoring in Early Childhood from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Breanna Mottie of Hillsboro graduated with a BSED majoring in Middle Childhood Language Arts and Science from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.