Merchants National Bank recently made a $500 donation to the Hillsboro City Schools Financial Literacy Course. The donation will help with curriculum and technology such as headphones for each student as well as calculators, etc. Students from Rachel Bohrer’s Financial Literacy Program are pictured with Merchants Bank representatives.

