S.R. 134 culvert replacement comment period

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a culvert replacement on S.R. 134 in Highland County.

It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 134 at the 7.82 mile mark in Highland County. The project is located in a rural area of Salem Township.

The existing structure is a 12’-6” x 7’-11’ corrugated metal pipe (CMP). The existing structure was built in 1958.

The new structure will be a 14’ x 7’ precast concrete box culvert with reinforced full height headwalls.

The project will not require new right-of-way.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The state detour will be S.R. 134 to S.R. 131 to S.R. 138 to S.R. 134. The state detour is approximately 13 miles.

The funding for the project is 80 perent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is Jan. 1, 2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded April 1, 2023.

Written comments should be submitted by April 14, 2022, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or by email to [email protected]

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.