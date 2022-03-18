Three have shot at DECA international contest

The Hillsboro DECA Chapter competed at the Ohio Career Development Conference last weekend. Students competed in a wide variety of events ranging from marketing communication to accounting applications. Students completed a 100-question exam and role-play experience.

Four students placed in the top 10 for Ohio. Brooke Ulicny placed third in Human Resource Management. Aidan and Ethan Kirk placed fifth in Business Law & Ethics. KaleyJo Myers placed seventh in Business Finance.

Ulicny and Aidan and Ethan Kirk have the opportunity to advance on to the international stage at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia from April 24-27. If you would like to help make this opportunity a reality with a donation, contact Rachel Bohrer at [email protected]

Submitted by Rachel Bohrer, business and financial literacy instructor, Hillsboro High School.

Pictured (l-r) are Ethan Kirk, Aidan Kirk, Brooke Ulicny and KaleyJo Myers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_DECA-pic-1.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Ethan Kirk, Aidan Kirk, Brooke Ulicny and KaleyJo Myers. Submitted photos Pictured (l-r) are Jenna Harsha, KaleyJo Myers, Brianna Chapin, Austin Hatcher, Jakob Stanfield, Ethan Kirk, Aidan Kirk, Samantha Patton, Hailey Philips, Marah Roush, Brooke Ulicny and instructor Rachel Bohrer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_DECA-pic-2.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Jenna Harsha, KaleyJo Myers, Brianna Chapin, Austin Hatcher, Jakob Stanfield, Ethan Kirk, Aidan Kirk, Samantha Patton, Hailey Philips, Marah Roush, Brooke Ulicny and instructor Rachel Bohrer. Submitted photos