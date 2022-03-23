Patty Day, executive secretary of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s weekly Hillsboro Rotary Club meeting. The society’s annual fundraiser, the Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon, will be held Wednesday, March 30 from 7-9 p.m. at the Hillsboro Orpheum and McClain High School in Greenfield. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs in Hillsboro and Greenfield.

