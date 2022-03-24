Lynchburg Lions promote GOOD students

The Lynchburg Lions Club hosted its annual Going On Or Defeated (GOOD) program at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School on March 15. The GOOD program is presented each year to all fifth grade students by Ron Deery, a former teacher and coach who went completely blind. Since he lost his sight he has been presenting speeches and demonstrations to thousands of students. He stresses character, perseverance and integrity. Ten students will receive GOOD shirts at the end of the school year. The winners will be selected by the school faculty based on how the students fulfill the charactertistics promoted by Deery. Deery is pictured with some of Ms. Hale’s fifth grade students after they had heard his GOOD program.

