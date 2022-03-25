Vietnam ceremony moved

A Vietnam Veterans Day observance planned for Tuesday, March 29 has been in Hillsboro has been moved to Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 located behind the Dairy Queen off West Main St., due to the possibility of inclement weather. The program will begin at noon.

Fruitdale Pancake Supper

The Fruitdale United Methodist Church Pancake Sausage Supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. All are weclome. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage or sausage sandwich, dessert, coffee or milk. Dine-in or carry-out will be available for a freewill donation. The church located on S.R. 41 south of Greenfield.

Day at Presbyterian

On Sunday, March 27, Patty Day will speak at both worship services of the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church. She will present the ministry and work of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. The society provides for medical needs for those unable to find assistance elsewhere. The society’s primary fundraising effort is the annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon which will be held on March 30. Worship is held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The church is located at 201 E. Main St. For more information call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850.

Council finance committee

There will be a Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 28 at 130 N. High St. The purpose of this meeting is to revisit an amusement fee ordinance.

Democrats Meet and Greet

The Highland County Democratic Party will hold a Meet and Greet our local candidates from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at the Hi-Tech Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillboro. Candidates who will be present are Tara Matthews Campbell and John D. Knauff, running for Highland County Commissioner; and Gary Boone, running for the State Senate. The club will provide chicken wings, drinks and table service. Members are asked to bring cookies, brownies or cheese balls. Those who attend are asked to bring an auction item.

Rotary Club gun raffle

The Hillsboro Rotary Club will hold an annual gun raffle. The drawing will be held the night of the Highland County Society for Children & Adults Radio-Telethon on March 30 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. The tickets are $20 for a chance to win your choice of a Bear Creek Arsenal AR 350, Glock 48 9mm pistol, or $500 cash. If 300 tickets are sold, a second choice will be given. Contact a Hillsboro Rotarian to purchase a ticket or Wayne Bowman or Robert Moots for information.

Lynchburg Historical Society

To spotlight its recently acquired Dumenil Family Collection, the Lynchburg Historical Society will host two open houses in April. The first will be on April 9 from 2-4 p.m. and the second on April 24 from 2-4 p.m. The Dumenil family, originally from France, arrived in Lynchburg in 1857, the same year Lynchburg’s distillery opened. Visitors will be able to see photos and memorabilia from the modern Dumenils, including a vintage postcard collection, a 1937 wedding dress, and World War II letters. The Lynchburg Historical Society is located on Main Street, Lynchburg.

Veterans Memorial bricks

The deadline to order new commemorative bricks to be placed at the Highland County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse in Hillsboro before Memorial Day is March 31. Order forms can be picked up at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 or at Rick’s Body Shop in Allensburg. The bricks are $50 each. For more information call Rick Wilkin at 937-364-2371.

‘Coffee Is On’ in Rainsboro

The Rainsboro United Methodist Church invites the community to stop by every Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m. for “Coffee Is On”. The kitchen is also open serving up many favorite homemade breakfast foods including biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash brown casserole, fruit salad and more. The church is located at 7579 S.R. 753 on the left toward Greenfield, just north of the U.S. Route 50 and S.R. intersection. A free-will offering is accepted and everyone is welcome.

Poll workers sought

The Highland County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers. Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested. Training dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 12, 8:30a.m. to noon, 1-4:30p.m. and 5-8:30p.m.; and Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.