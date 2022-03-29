Rainsboro Elementary Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary has released its honor roll list for the third grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
A/B Honor Roll
* Denotes All A’s
Third Grade
Mrs. Edwards — * Andrew Lugo, Miles Douglas, Cici Greene, Landon Hall, Hayden Hamilton, Lucy Ross, Anne Van Dyke.
Mrs. Reeves — Wesley Brown, Sonny Davis, Easton Dhume.
Fourth Grade
Mrs. Cockrell — Jordyn Mitchell, Kenley Royse, Mason Weil.
Mrs.Tite — *Maria Wagner, *Haydn Faulconer, *Breslyn Lyons, Katie Nichols, Kristian Roy, Luke Sanders, Mikenzi Seitz, Lucas Warren.
Fifth Grade
Mrs.Van Dyke — *Brylee Douglas, Ava Hamilton, Alexis Kountz, Brooklyn Lease, Aubrianna Scott, Kayleigh Scott, Raine Wisecup, Addison Royse.
Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.