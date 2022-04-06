Kevin and Carla Arledge celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary March 27, 2022. They were married March 27, 1970 on Good Friday at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Chapel by Dr. Paul Jones. They are the parents of Melinda Sue Johnson of West Union and Denise Ann Adams of Leesburg. They have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Kevin and Carla Arledge celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary March 27, 2022. They were married March 27, 1970 on Good Friday at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Chapel by Dr. Paul Jones. They are the parents of Melinda Sue Johnson of West Union and Denise Ann Adams of Leesburg. They have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Jeff-Picture.jpg Kevin and Carla Arledge celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary March 27, 2022. They were married March 27, 1970 on Good Friday at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Chapel by Dr. Paul Jones. They are the parents of Melinda Sue Johnson of West Union and Denise Ann Adams of Leesburg. They have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Submitted photo