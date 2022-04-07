Posted on by

Hillsboro M.S. honors PBIS students


Submitted story

Reagan Leininger has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student.

Submitted photo

Alainna Mikkelsen has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student.


Submitted photo

Sophia Page has been named a Hillsboro Middle School PBIS student.


Submitted photo

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems.

The students — Reagan Leininger, Alainna Mikkelsen and Sophia Page — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

