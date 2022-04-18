Hillsboro Planning Commission

A Hillsboro Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 108 Gov. Trimble Place has been cancelled due to a lack of quorum. The next planning cMonday, ommission meeting will be on May 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Chamber Coffee & Commerce

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Coffee and Commerce event from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at 38 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

Leesburg Village Council

The April meeting of Leesburg Village Council will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the fire station annex on Pope Street.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at Whiteoak High School.

Sinking Spring fish fry

The Sinking Spring Community Church, 23 N. Main St., men’s group will hold its 24th annual fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in the church fellowship hall. The menu includes fish, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, various desserts, tea, lemonade, coffee and water. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Lynchburg Historical Society

To spotlight its recently acquired Dumenil Family Collection, the Lynchburg Historical Society will host an open house on Sunday, April 24 from 2-4 p.m. The Dumenil family, originally from France, arrived in Lynchburg in 1857, the same year Lynchburg’s distillery opened. Visitors will be able to see photos and memorabilia from the modern Dumenils, including a vintage postcard collection, a 1937 wedding dress, and World War II letters. The Lynchburg Historical Society is located on Main Street, Lynchburg.

Liberty Township Trustees

The Liberty Township Trustees will hold their April meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at the township building.

VSO seeking eligible veterans

The Highland County Veteran Service Commission is seeking Highland County Veterans who have never been in its office before. Eligible veterans can receive a $25 Kroger gift card just by bringing in a recorded copy of their DD214 to the office. Eligible dependents of deceased veterans can also participate in this incentive program. Call Cailin Hoskins or Tim Hazelwood for details. Staff will verify eligibility. Those applying must: Must have never previously brought in discharge paperwork; be a current Highland County resident (bring ID or current utility bill to verify; have an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge; be recorded with a county recorder. The office is located at 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro Hours are Monday through Friday from 8a .m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m. The office can be reached at 937-393-8686.

Poll workers sought

The Highland County Board of Elections is seeking poll workers. Anyone interested should call the board office at 937-393-9961 if you are interested. Training dates and times are as follows: Thursday, April 14, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Trainings are held at the Hi Tec Center at 1575 N. High St. Hillsboro.