Tickets still available for chamber dinner

Tickets are still available for the Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 12 at The Lake View Loft Event Venue. This event allows chamber members and community leaders to gather, network and enjoy a laid-back evening with a first-rate meal prepared by some of the area’s best caterers.

Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and some fresh air at The Lake View Loft Event Venue, located at 10215 Jones Rd. near Hillsboro. This year’s event, titled Hats Off to Our Members, will celebrate the accomplishments of the Highland County Chamber and recognize the many hats worn by the chamber membership. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat as prizes will be awarded in the following categories: People’s Choice, On the Job, Spirit Wear, Let’s Watch the Derby, Wacky Wear, and Most Fashionable.

Tickets can be purchased for $50 each or tickets can be bundled by choosing a sponsorship level. Visit www.thehighlandchamber.com for more information.

The deadline to purchase tickets has been extended to Friday, April 29. For questions or more information, call the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.