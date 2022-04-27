SSCC students on All-Ohio Academic Team

Three Southern State Community College students were honored for their excellence in academics, leadership and community service by Ohio Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner as part of the 2021 All-Ohio Academic Team. The event was held as part of celebrations of Community College Month in Ohio.

“Ohio’s community colleges provide a welcoming environment where students can thrive and succeed even if that may not have been the case in previous educational settings,” said Jack Hershey, president and CEO of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). “We are so proud of these outstanding students, our best and brightest, for their academic excellence and we look forward to seeing them become leaders in their careers.”

The All-Ohio Academic Team program is a collaboration between the OACC, Phi Theta Kappa national honor society and Honda, the event sponsor.

The top-performing students were nominated by college faculty, staff and leaders. Students recognized as first-team honorees will receive $500 scholarships, while second-team members earn $250 scholarships to assist students transferring on to universities to complete their bachelor’s degree requirements. The All-Ohio Academic Team also includes high-achieving students who are planning to move directly into the workforce will also be recognized and receive awards.

Below are this year’s SSCC winners:

Second Team

Ethan Crowder, Southern State Community College

Third Team

Brandy Baker, Southern State Community College

Rachel Shepherd, Southern State Community College

The Ohio Association of Community Colleges is comprised of the presidents and trustees of the state’s 23 community colleges, which serve 300,000 students. Dating back to 1972, the OACC advocates for Ohio’s community colleges before state government, employers and other education and workforce leaders. For more information on the OACC, visit www.OhioCommunityColleges.org.

Submitted by James Lynch, Ohio Association of Community Colleges.