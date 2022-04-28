The Good Hope Lions Club recently donated $250 to the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard from its annual Christmas Candy Sale. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Gerold W. Wilkin, Jim Vinson, Dwight Reynolds, Rudy Diskette and Rick Edison; (middle row, l-r) Harry Sanders, Lisa Westfall, Randy Westfall, Roy Geiger, Bill McCarty and Jen Blackburn; (in front, l-r) Jim Cooper of the Good Hope Lions Club and Gary Cruea.

The Good Hope Lions Club recently donated $250 to the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard from its annual Christmas Candy Sale. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Gerold W. Wilkin, Jim Vinson, Dwight Reynolds, Rudy Diskette and Rick Edison; (middle row, l-r) Harry Sanders, Lisa Westfall, Randy Westfall, Roy Geiger, Bill McCarty and Jen Blackburn; (in front, l-r) Jim Cooper of the Good Hope Lions Club and Gary Cruea. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/04/web1_Jeff.jpg The Good Hope Lions Club recently donated $250 to the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard from its annual Christmas Candy Sale. Pictured are (back row, l-r) Gerold W. Wilkin, Jim Vinson, Dwight Reynolds, Rudy Diskette and Rick Edison; (middle row, l-r) Harry Sanders, Lisa Westfall, Randy Westfall, Roy Geiger, Bill McCarty and Jen Blackburn; (in front, l-r) Jim Cooper of the Good Hope Lions Club and Gary Cruea. Submitted photo