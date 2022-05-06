HHS DECA students earn highest honors

Hillsboro Distributive Education Clubs of American (DECA) members earned the organization’s highest honors at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta, Ga. on April 23-26.

Students receiving recognition at the international level were: Brooke Uliciny in Human Resource Management and Aidan and Ethan Kirk in Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making.

During the school year, approximately 100,000 of DECA’s 160,000 high school student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local, regional and state titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.

The top state winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Atlanta. The DECA International Career Development Conference was the pinnacle of competition where nearly 18,000 students vied for international honors. More than $300,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students and teachers for their achievements.

This year’s DECAICDC featured nearly 18,000 members and advisors in attendance. In addition to career-based competition, DECA members engaged in leadership academies and networking opportunities with more than 70 internationally-recognized businesses and universities.

Submitted by Rachel Bohrer, business and financial literacy instructor, Hillsboro High School.

Aidan and Ethan Kirk won DECA’s highest honors recently at the International Career Development Confernce in Atlanta, Georgia. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_DECA-pic-1.jpg Aidan and Ethan Kirk won DECA’s highest honors recently at the International Career Development Confernce in Atlanta, Georgia. Submitted photo Brooke Uliciny won DECA’s highest honors recently at the International Career Development Confernce in Atlanta, Georgia. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_DECA-pic-2.jpg Brooke Uliciny won DECA’s highest honors recently at the International Career Development Confernce in Atlanta, Georgia. Submitted photo