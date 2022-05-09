Leesburg Events Committee

A Leesburg Events Committee meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at the village office building to discuss summer events.

Southern Ohio Genealogical

The Southern Ohio Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at the North High Business Center Conference Room, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro. Speaker Dana Palmer will discuss genealogical research in the United Kingdom. Those interested can attend in person or through Zoom. Visit the society’s website or [email protected] for the Zoom address.

Hillsboro City Council

Hillsboro City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at the Hillsboro Municipal Courtroom at the Highland County Justice Center.

Highland County PERI

A Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. meeting will be ay 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12 at the Hi-Tec Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Jared Warner, Highland County health commissioner. All members and guests are welcome to attend.

Altrusa puzzle contest

Altrusa of Highland County will hold a jigsaw puzzle contest on Thursday, May 12, at the Leesburg Fire Department Community Room. First place is $100, second place $75, and third place $50. The registration form and other information is available on the Altrusa of Highland County Facebook page.

Hillsboro Planning Commission

The Hillsboro Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the old firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

VSO seeking eligible veterans

The Highland County Veteran Service Commission is seeking Highland County Veterans who have never been in its office before. Eligible veterans can receive a $25 Kroger gift card just by bringing in a recorded copy of their DD214 to the office. Eligible dependents of deceased veterans can also participate in this incentive program. Call Cailin Hoskins or Tim Hazelwood for details. Staff will verify eligibility. Those applying must: Must have never previously brought in discharge paperwork; be a current Highland County resident (bring ID or current utility bill to verify; have an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge; be recorded with a county recorder. The office is located at 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m. The office can be reached at 937-393-8686.

St. Mary’s outreach

The St. Mary’s of Hillsboro chapter of the St. Vincent DePaul Society is now conducting two outreach sessions each month to assist individuals and families in need. Volunteers are available on the second Saturday of each month at the parish hall; 119 E. Walnut St. in Hillsboro, and on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Samaritan Outreach Services, 537 N. East St. in Hillsboro. St. Vincent DePaul members will meet with clients between 10 a.m. to noon on both days, on a first-come, first-served basis.