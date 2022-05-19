A new U.S. flag made by Morgan Motorized Flags now hangs in the Whiteoak High School gymnasium. The $5,450 purchase of the 12-foot by x 18-foot flag was made possible by an anonymous donor through DonorsChoose. The school said the flag displays its patriotism during many events such as assemblies, the annual Veterans Day program, athletic events, hraduation and many more. Pictured with the flag are the seniors of the Whiteoak class of 2022.

A new U.S. flag made by Morgan Motorized Flags now hangs in the Whiteoak High School gymnasium. The $5,450 purchase of the 12-foot by x 18-foot flag was made possible by an anonymous donor through DonorsChoose. The school said the flag displays its patriotism during many events such as assemblies, the annual Veterans Day program, athletic events, hraduation and many more. Pictured with the flag are the seniors of the Whiteoak class of 2022. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_WHSFlag.jpeg A new U.S. flag made by Morgan Motorized Flags now hangs in the Whiteoak High School gymnasium. The $5,450 purchase of the 12-foot by x 18-foot flag was made possible by an anonymous donor through DonorsChoose. The school said the flag displays its patriotism during many events such as assemblies, the annual Veterans Day program, athletic events, hraduation and many more. Pictured with the flag are the seniors of the Whiteoak class of 2022. Submitted photo