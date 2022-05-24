Afternoon tea June 5 in Wilmington

The Clinton County Historical Society will host an afternoon team from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 on the lawn of historic Rombach Place. Bite-sized foods and a variety of teas will be served over the course of a two-hour period.

Visitors will also be able to talk with Louise Denver, matriarch of Rombach Place, while learning about the famous family who called the historical society’s museum home. Visitors can sample sandwiches, scones, sweets and more.

The historical society encourages those attending to wear their best 20th century attire and dress to impress. The event is for all — both men and women are welcome.

A living interpreter will portray Louise Rombach-Denver for a 15-minute program during the tea. Active history center members enjoy $10 off tickets with their special promo code. Member tickets are $25 and non-members are $35. Tickets for children age 14 or younger are $12.50 (with the purchase of an adult entry). To purchase tickets, visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684. Only 60 tickets are available.

Weather dependent, the event will be hosted outside on the lawn of the history center. Should it be raining, the event will be moved inside to the air-conditioned community room at the History Center. Bring your best parasols or fans and dress accordingly.

Submitted by Shelby Boatman, director, Clinton County History Center.