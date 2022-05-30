Lynchburg Lions Club wins awards

The District 13-OH6 Lions Club Convention was held recently in Chillicothe. The Lynchburg Lions Club received several special awards in recognition of its community service and promotion of Lions projects.

The club received the first place plaque for small division clubs in the governor’s competition. The Governor’s Award is presented in recognition of the total program of activities throughout the year. It recognizes a club’s involvement in local, district and worldwide service projects.

The club received the third place plaque for communications and publication relations activities. Lynchburg Lion Jim Faust received recognition for his service on the district cabinet and the Ohio Lions Foundation State Board.

The Lynchburg Lions Club also received several certificates for its donations to special projects.

The club said it wished to thank the community for its support and urges anyone who is interested in joining the club to contact any Lions member.

Submitted by Jim Faust, Lynchurg Lions Club.

Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Club member Marilyn Bain, club president Bob Roth, club treasurer Chris Hamlin and member Jim Faust. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/05/web1_Lynchburg-Lions.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Club member Marilyn Bain, club president Bob Roth, club treasurer Chris Hamlin and member Jim Faust.